Peach Discs co-founder Gramrcy has laid out plans for a new EP.

Respected for his curatorial nous, Gramrcy has driven Peach Discs to become a deeply influential electronic entity.

His solo production work is also sought after, but he hasn't released a full project since 2015.

New EP 'Gliding Again' is out shortly via Hot Concept, a flurry of system weapons that tap back into the producer's bass roots.

Out shortly, some fiery snippets have made their way online - tap in below.