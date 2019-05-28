Pavo Pavo's Lisel Shares Solo Gift 'Digital Light Field'

Brooklyn's Pavo Pavo have always been individualists, a group whose unique identity is stamped on everything they do.

Songwriter Eliza Bagg helps drive this, with her prolific career also including collaborations alongside Helado Negro and Julianna Barwick, as well as work as a classical singer, operating in avant-garde operas by Meredith Monk with the LA Philharmonic.

Amidst all these projects, though, Eliza can sometimes feel out of touch with her own instincts, and this sparked a desire to return to her roots.

New solo project Lisel is the result of this. New album 'Angels On The Slope' is the result of a year-long writing and recording process, with each day starting with Eliza along with her microphone and a computer.

Gradually building up each track, the album touches upon familiar aesthetic points while also allowing fresh light to intrude.

“I had found space in the classical world that made sense for me,” she comments, “but I realised I needed to make something that was truly mine, that sprung from my own voice.”

New single 'Digital Light Field' is out now, beautifully balanced between those lush individual sounds and the austere arrangement.

The work is a true aesthete, 'Digital Light Field' is recognisable to fans, but it also finds Eliza Bagg pursuing fresh creative endeavours.

Tune in now.

'Angels On The Slope' will be released on July 26th - pre-order LINK .

Photo Credit: Lynn Petrick

