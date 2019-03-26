Pavement Reform, Shows Confirmed For 2020

Indie rock legends Pavement will re-unite for shows in 2020.

The band split in 1999 before reforming in 2009 for a celebratory series of worldwide performances.

Since then the group have tended to pour cold water on fan expectations, although Spiral Stairs certainly seemed keen in 2018.

Over the weekend a series of flyers appeared on site at Primavera Sound in Spain, asking: “Are you ready for those Gold Soundz?”

As it turns out Pavement will play just two shows in 2010 - at Primavera Sound Barcelona and NOS Primavera Sound Porto.

Pavement: only two worldwide shows in 2020. Primavera Sound Barcelona and NOS Primavera Sound Porto. pic.twitter.com/NsDIu812Ud — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 1, 2019

