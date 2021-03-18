Pauli the PSM Unleashes Intrepid Dancefloor Filler 'I Got The Beat'

We need new anthems; anthems that will rouse, inspire and lift us out of the doldrums. Pauli the PSM’s propulsive call to action in the form of new single ‘I Got The Beat’ fills the void, commencing with eerie and unadorned percussive hits before transitioning to a four-on-the-floor techno stomper.

It’s essentially a mission statement. “This started off as a one-take freestyle in my voice memos,” explains Pauli. “In the first verse, I’m spitting knowledge and empowerment and it ends with me just catching a vibe. But essentially, I just wanted to remind people that I’m still a badman on drums.” The single comes loaded with a collaged visual paying homage to Pauli’s origins in Edmonton, North London and Jamaica: “The video is very much an ode to Edmonton (North London) where I’m from, Omar Blair Mangat is responsible for the mixed media approach of 35mm Kodak stills interweaved throughout the visual.”

Interspersed within the video are scenes of Pauli and close collaborator Ramario Chevoy performing improvised and synchronised choreography, capturing the frenetic, body-talk feel of the song: "Ramario's been bugging me for the longest time about getting in the dance studio to work on some choreo. We wanted to pay respects to our JA roots, but we weren’t about to be objectifying the gyal dem, so instead we were daggering the drums [laughs].”

Tune in now.

Words: Shahzaib Hussain

Photo Credit: Ciaran Christopher

