Paul Woolford Rips Up Boston Bun's 'Spread Love (Paddington)'

Boston Bun's summer anthem 'Spread Love (Paddington)' lit up our stereo earlier this year, a brisk, buoyant return from an irrepressible talent.

The cult video featured a memorable performance from an otter, with the entire population of the internet seemingly becoming addicted to the frisky clip.

Dancefloor giant Paul Woolford has stepped in on remix duties, amplifying the energy of the original while adding his own house flavours.

A vastly experienced producer - his jungle-centric Special Request project is a long-time Clash favourite - Woolford delivers a daring, gleefully exuberant take on the original.

Part of a wider remix package, this take on 'Spread Love (Paddington)' is enough to keep that summer energy going for a little while yet.

Tune in now.

