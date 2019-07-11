Paul Weller's 'Village' Is A Dreamy Meditation

Paul Weller has shared his dreamy new single 'Village'.

The songwriter's new album 'On Sunset' lands on June 19th, a 10 song cycle recorded at his Surrey studio.

New song 'Village' is emblematic of his mindset, a deeply English meditation on the meaning of happiness.

A song about contentment, it's about learning to appreciate the beauty of your surroundings, and features keys from former Style Council comrade Mick Talbot.

“It’s a response to being told that we’ve all got to explore the Amazon and climb Everest to make our lives complete,” says Weller. “And there’s a guy who says, fuck all that, I’ve got heaven around me.”

Tune in now.

'On Sunset' will be released on June 19th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.