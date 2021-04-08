Paul Weller's 'Shades Of Blue' Was Co-Written With His Daughter Leah

Paul Weller has shared his new single 'Shades Of Blue'.

The songwriter occupied himself throughout lockdown by writing new material, gathering these up into his incoming studio album.

'Fat Pop (Volume 1)' is out on May 14th, with new single 'Shades Of Blue' online now.

A breezy yet soulful offering, it was co-written by the songwriter's daughter Leah Weller.

Written together during lockdown, it emerged from a day session, with Paul writing the verses and Leah developing the chorus.

An artist in her own right, she is the female vocalist on the track, a deeply personal moment for both.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â