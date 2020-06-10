Paul Weller To Release Remastered Version Of 'Wake Up The Nation'

Paul Weller is set to release a remastered version of 'Wake Up The Nation' on November 27th.

The record reaches its 10th birthday this month, and it's afforded the songwriter a chance to tweak the final mix.

Despite spawning four hit singles, Paul Weller always felt slightly unsettled by the record, something he has put right in this newly remastered edition.

Available digitally and on CD from November 27th, it was remastered by Jan 'Stan' Kybert and Paul himself.

Paul Weller comments:

“I was never happy with the mix on Wake Up the Nation, so when someone pointed out that it had been 10 years since it’s been out I thought it was a good opportunity to try a re-mix on it. I liked the chaos and intensity of the original but I could hear how much you couldn’t hear in it. I think the new mix reveals lots more parts that you didn’t hear in the original while still keeping the energy.”

It's an album worth re-visiting - 'Wake Up The Nation' finds room for both My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields and Weller's old Jam cohort Bruce Foxton - alas, not on the same song.

A vinyl version of this new 'Wake Up The Nation' mix in early 2021.

Here's the tracklisting:

Side One

1. Moonshine 2:09

2. Wake Up The Nation 2:19

3. No Tears To Cry 2:25

4. Fast Car / Slow Traffic 1:58

5. Andromeda 1:53

6. In Amsterdam 1:28

7. She Speaks 2:15

8. Find The Torch, Burn The Plans 3:09

Side two

1. Aim High 3:08

2. Trees 4:19

3. Grasp & Still Connect 2:16

4. Whatever Next 1:38

5. 7 & 3 Is The Strikers Name 3:24

6. Up The Dosage 2:40

7. Pieces Of A Dream 2:26

8. Two Fat Ladies 2:39

