Paul Weller Shares New Single 'More'

Paul Weller shines on new horn-inflected single 'More'.

The songwriting icon will release new album 'On Sunset' on July 3rd, a record that pushes his funk and soul influences in a fresh direction.

Adding elements of analogue electronics while also reflecting his folk tastes, it's a diverse return, one that contains some absolute pearls.

'More' recalls Roy Ayers in its sunshine-bursting rare groove, with nimble lead guitar from The Strypes' six-stringer Josh McClorey.

Vintage Weller, you can check out 'More' below.

'On Sunset' will be released on July 3rd.

