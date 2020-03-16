Paul Weller Links With Col3trane 'Earth Beat'

Paul Weller teams up with Col3trane on new track 'Earth Beat'.

The iconic songwriter releases new album 'On Sunset' later this year, following sessions at his Surrey studio base.

Continually seeking out fresh voices, Paul Weller pairs up with a contemporary UK talent for his latest release.

Col3trane works alongside the songwriter on 'Earth Beat', a woozy slice of R&B that tears down familiar tropes.

It's an unusual partnership but it certainly works, pushing Weller's work into a fresh zone.

On Sunset tracklisting:

1. Mirror Ball

2. Baptiste

3. Old Father Thyme

4. Village

5. More

6. On Sunset

7. Equanimity

8. Walkin’

9. Earth Beat

10. Rockets

