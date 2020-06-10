Paul Weller Confirms Streamed Show

Paul Weller has laid out plans for a special streamed show.

The songwriter remains one of the hardest working men in UK music, and had planned to criss-cross the country once more this Autumn.

Alas, the pandemic has altered those plans, with Paul Weller electing for a one off streaming event instead.

Mid-Sömmer Musik follows his No. 1 album 'On Sunset', and it's a full concert recorded at his Black Barn Studio complex in Surrey.

Available from 8pm on November 12th, it's a beautifully shot set featuring Paul alongside his band, and will feature never-before-heard tracks that will feature on the songwriter's next project.

The streaming event will include candid comments and revelations from the iconic artist, who wrote a new album during lockdown.

He comments...

“This is as close as we’re going to get this year to playing live and for us to play to people. For all of us to get back together was such a joy, and I didn’t realise how much I’d missed it until we started playing together again...”

“I wanted to play the new stuff because I’m so into it,” he says. “It’s so sad we couldn’t play anything from 'On Sunset' this year, I was really looking forward to playing that live”.

Standard tickets will be available for £15 and ticket + art print bundles available for £22.50 (including a limited edition A2 ‘Mid-Sommer Musik’ lithograph). Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (October 16th) here: https://PaulWeller.lnk.to/MidSommerMusikPR

