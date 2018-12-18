Paul Weller Confirms Sky Arts Documentary

A special live performance from Paul Weller is set to be the subject of a new Sky Arts documentary this Christmas.

The songwriter returned with his album 'True Meanings' earlier in the year, an Autumnal, largely acoustic effort with some beautiful moments.

Celebrating the release, Paul Weller played two very special shows at the Royal Festival Hall in London, accompanied by a number of guests.

Arranger Hannah Peel pieced together the collective, with one song boasting a total of 24 musicians onstage.

Lucy Rose guested, with Sheema Mukherjee, Kamalbir Nandra and Tofail Ahmed playing Sitar, Tanpura and Indian Violin.

May Love Travel With You captures the second night, and it will be shown Sky Arts on December 28th.

Directed by Joe Connor, it moves from live performances to behind the scenes footage and interviews.

Worth watching, we reckon!

Photo Credit: Nicole Nodland

