Paul Weller Confirms Orchestral Live Album

Paul Weller will release an orchestral live album later this year.

The songwriter played a one off show in May, linking with the BBC Symphony Orchestra for a truly special performance.

Working with Jules Buckley, Paul Weller re-worked classics from his catalogue, alongside songs from new album 'Fat Pop Vol. 1'.

A one off, the show was captured for posterity, and will gain an official release on December 3rd through Polydor Records.

'Paul Weller - An Orchestrated Songbook with Jules Buckley & The BBC Symphony Orchestra' will be available digitally, and on vinyl / CD - order it

Full set-list as follows:

ANDROMEDA

ENGLISH ROSE

MY EVER CHANGING MOODS

ON SUNSET

CARNATION

GLAD TIMES

BROKEN STONES FEATURING JAMES MORRISON

GRAVITY

IT´S A VERY DEEP SEA

BOWIE

EQUANIMITY

YOU´RE THE BEST THING FEATURING BOY GEORGE

STILL GLIDES THE STREAM

MOVIN ON

WILD WOOD FEATURING CELESTE

ROCKETS

YOU DO SOMETHING TO ME

WHITE HORSES

