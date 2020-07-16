Paul Weller Confirms Massive Style Council Retrospective

Paul Weller's adventures with The Style Council are set to be remembered this Autumn.

The group formed in the wake of The Jam's split, uniting Paul Weller with co-conspirator Mick Talbot.

Fusing classic and modern soul influences with political leanings, The Style Council enjoyed massive chart success, however their legacy has often been mixed.

A new project aims to shine fresh light on this period, with a full box set due to land on October 30th.

Long Hot Summers: The Story of The Style Council will feature some classic moments from the group, alongside two unreleased tracks.

Paul Weller pens an intro, Lois Wilson writes an essay, and actor Martin Freeman provides sleeve notes.

In addition to this, a full documentary on The Style Council lands on Sky Arts this Autumn.

Paul Weller comments: “We set out to have fun, document the times and at the same time we wanted to elevate pop to an art form – I think we did that.”

Long Hot Summers: The Story of The Style Council will be released on October 30th.

Photo Credit: Peter Anderson

