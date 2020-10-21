Paul Weller Announces 'On Sunset' Remix EP

Paul Weller will release 'On Sunset' remix EP on November 27th.

The songwriter's new album 'On Sunset' landed earlier this year, an affecting take on ageing, and his shifting role in life.

Returning to the album for an incoming streamed performance, Paul Weller has also lined up some remixes.

'On Sunset' remix EP is out on November 27th, with the digital release set to be augmented by a limited edition 12 inch vinyl pressing.

The EP features five tracks, including reworkings from Gwenno, Jane Weaver, Le SuperHomard, Senegalese drummer Seckou Keita, and The Coral's own James Skelly under his Skeleton Key moniker.

Check out the Skeleton key take on 'More below.

Tracklisting as follows:

1. More - Skeleton Key Remix

2. Old Father Tyme - Gwenno Remix

3. Rockets – Seckou Keita Remix

4. On Sunset - Le SuperHomard Mix

5. Rockets - Jane Weaver / Mind Control Mix

