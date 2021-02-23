Paul Weller Announces New Album 'Fat Pop (Volume 1)'

Paul Weller will release new album 'Fat Pop (Volume 1)' on May 14th.

The songwriter released his album 'On Sunset' last year, another accomplished about-turn from the British legend.

With the pandemic erasing his touring commitments, Paul Weller instead knuckled down and worked on new material.

New album 'Fat Pop (Volume 1)' is the result - there's the possibility of a second volume in the future, and it's a compendium of styles, in which no one sound dominates.

'Still Glides The Dream' is a Steve Craddock co-write, while 'Cosmic Fringes' dips into synths; 'Moving Canvas' is said to be a tribute to Iggy Pop, while 'Failed, True and Shades of Blue' deals with pop symphonies.

Guests include Paul's daughter Leah Weller, while Hannah Peel contributes on arrangements.

'Fat Pop (Volume 1)' will be released on May 14th. Tracklisting:

COSMIC FRINGES

TRUE

FAT POP

SHADE OF BLUE

GLAD TIMES

COBWEB / CONNECTIONS

TESTIFY

THAT PLEASURE FAILED

MOVING CANVAS

IN BETTER TIMES

STILL GLIDES THE STREAM

Photo Credit: Sandra Vijandi

