Paul Weller Announces Leftfield Electronic EP And A UK Tour

Paul Weller has confirmed a new EP, ‘In Another Room’.
Coming in late January 2020, the is a four track 7″ EP will see Weller exploring his interest in experimental tape music and early electronics.
The record will expand on experimentation, and build a melancholic atmosphere from field recordings and melodic instrumental fragments, released by Ghost Box Records.
Weller has also announced he will be heading out on tour in May next year, with tickets going on sale on Friday 1st November. It will be his biggest tour since 2017, when we went out on the road to support his 13th album ‘A Kind Revolution’.
