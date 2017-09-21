Paul Simon Announces New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Paul Simon is set to re-visit his own songbook on 'In The Blue Light'.

The legendary songwriter is currently completing his Homeward Bound farewell tour, which includes a date in London's Hyde Park.

'In The Blue Light' arrives on September 7th, and it finds Paul Simon re-working elements of his own catalogue, with material spanning the decades.

He explains: “This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around. Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn’t make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realize what I was thinking and make it more easily understood.”

A fascinating concept, Paul Simon is joined on his mission by New York chamber group yMusic, as well as jazz icons trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, guitarist Bill Frisell, and drummers Jack DeJohnette and Steve Gadd.

The songwriter adds: “It’s an unusual occurrence for an artist to have the opportunity to revisit earlier works and re-think them; to modify, even completely change parts of the originals.”

“Happily, this opportunity also gave me the gift of playing with an extraordinary group of musicians, most of whom I hadn’t recorded with before. I hope the listener will find these new versions of old songs refreshed, like a new coat of paint on the walls of an old family home.”

'In The Blue Light' will be released on September 7th.

