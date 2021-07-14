Paul Morley To Pen New Tony Wilson Book

Author and journalist Paul Morley is set to pen a new book on Tony Wilson.

Tony Wilson co-founded Factory Records, and to many became the public face of the Manchester label.

A self-styled cultural accelerator, he helped launch the Hacienda nightclub, working with Joy Division, New Order, The Durutti Column, and brought the Happy Mondays to the mainstream consciousness.

Tony Wilson died in 2007, and since then a growing industry of books, re-issues, and films has grown around Factory as a music citadel.

Paul Morley knew Tony Wilson for a number of years , and new book From Manchester With Love shines fresh light on his life.

Set to be published by Faber on October 21st, the book is "the biography of a man who became eponymous with his city, of the music he championed and the myths he made, of love and hate, of life and death".

Alongside this, Paul Morley will launch the book by appearing at Manchester Literature Festival on October 9th.

