Paul McCartney To Host Twitter Listening Party

Paul McCartney is set to host a Twitter listening party for new album 'McCartney III'.

Out tomorrow - December 18th - the record was constructed during lockdown at his home studio, with the Beatles icon playing every instrument himself.

A self-produced endeavour, 'McCartney III' follows in the footsteps of 1970's 'McCartney' and 1980's 'McCartney II'.

Tim Burgess casually invited the songwriting legend to take part in a Twitter listening party, and - remarkably - he's said yes!

It takes place on Monday - December 21st - and closes with a listen to his festive classic 'Wonderful Christmastime'.

Monday December 21st

8pm (U.K. time)@PaulMcCartney will be our very special guest for a twitter based @LlSTENlNG_PARTY guided tour of McCartney III - finishing with an encore of Wonderful Christmas Time



Be sure to join us, your name is on the guest list pic.twitter.com/2iuEpVEtZH — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 17, 2020

Tune in!

