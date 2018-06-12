Paul McCartney Shares New Single 'Get Enough'

Paul McCartney has shared his new single 'Get Enough' - tune in now.

It's been a big 12 months for the legendary songwriter, who has toured the globe and found time to release his really-rather-good new album 'Egypt Station'.

Pop as only he can provide, 'Egypt Station' is now followed by refreshing new single 'Get Enough', which finds Sir Paul duelling with co-songwriter Ryan Tedder.

The pair work on the defiantly modern-sounding new single, which finds Macca reaching towards those autotune effects in a similar fashion to Kanye West, who he has also worked with.

Online now, you can tune in below.

