Paul McCartney Shares Double A-Side Single 'Home Tonight' / 'In A Hurry'

Paul McCartney has shared a new double A-side single, set for release on Record Store Day Black Friday.

The two tracks on the single - 'Home Tonight' / 'In A Hurry' - were recorded alongside producer Greg Kurstin during sessions for recent album 'Egypt Station'.

The album went to No. 1, and seemed to find Paul McCartney re-engaging with his classic pop-leaning sound.

The new single lands on Record Store Day Black Friday - November 29th - as a seven inch picture disc, alongside a lyric sheet insert.

Both tracks are 100% McCartney - gently uplifting, his use of melody remains as affecting and downright catchy as ever.

Tune in now.

