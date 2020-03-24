Paul McCartney Says The Beatles Were "Better" Than The Rolling Stones

Paul McCartney has said that he believes The Beatles were "better" than the Rolling Stones.

The two groups enjoyed a friendly rivalry in the '60s, seeming to take it in turns to supply smash hit after smash hit.

Redefining pop on a weekly basis, the bands spawned a perennial pub argument: who was better, the Beatles or The Stones?

To Paul McCartney, there's no question. Chatting to Howard Stern on SiriusXM , he claimed the Fab Four outstripped their rivals, as they utilised a broader array of influences.

“You know you’re going to persuade me to agree with that one,” he commented. “They are rooted in the blues. When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influences. … There’s a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

Continuing, Paul McCartney also claimed that the Rolling Stones would echo The Beatles' advancements.

He commented: “We started to notice that whatever we did, the Stones sort of did it shortly thereafter”.

“We went to America and we had huge success. Then the Stones went to America. We did Sgt. Pepper, the Stones did a psychedelic album. There’s a lot of that. We were great friends, still are kind of. We admire each other. … The Stones are a fantastic group. I go see them every time they’re out. They’re a great, great band.”

