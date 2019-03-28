Paul McCartney Releases Animated PETA Clip

Paul McCartney has shared a new animated video as part of a PETA campaign against animal testing.

The video uses his 1993 song 'Looking For Changes', which protested against the widespread use of vivisection by the medical community.

The song has been donated to PETA for use in a new campaign against experiments using animals.

The animated clip drives the point home, and it's something Paul McCartney is only too happy to support.

He comments: "I'm looking for changes that will continue the momentum of getting animals out of laboratories."

"Experiments on animals are unethical – they're a colossal failure and a waste of time and money. We can and must do better."

PETA have developed close associations with musicians in the past, with Sia and Chrissie Hynde amongst the latest to donate songs to the organisation and its affiliates.

Watch the video now.

