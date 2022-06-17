Paul McCartney Preps New Solo Box Set

Paul McCartney is set to gather three pivotal solo albums together in a new box set.

The limited-edition release pulls together 'McCartney', 'McCartney II', and 'McCartney III', spanning 50 years of work.

'McCartney' was released in 1970, and coincided with the dissolution of The Beatles; overlooked at the time, it has grown to be revered as a singular piece of work, with Paul handling (almost) every single aspect himself.

Likewise, 'McCartney II' was constructed after the end of Wings, and found the superstar retreating to his bedroom to indulge his fascination with electronica.

Fast forward to 2020 and Paul McCartney once again found himself isolated, so used his time to construct the wonderful 'McCartney III' - a true late career high.

Gathered together for the first time, this new limited edition box set arrives on August 5th, available on black vinyl, limited colour vinyl, and CD.

Alongside this, you'll find three special photo prints with notes from Paul about each album. Pre-order it HERE.

