Paul McCartney Prepares New Book The LYRICS: 1956 To The Present

Paul McCartney is set to release new book The LYRICS: 1956 To The Present on November 2nd.

The new tome is billed as a self-portrait split into 154 songs, collected in one place as a career-spanning journey.

Renowned poet and writer Paul Muldoon edits and introduces the book, which the Beatles legend dubs a form of autobiography.

"More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right," he comments in a press note. "The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs."

"I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life..."

Released on November 2nd, it traces Paul McCartney's journey from his teenage experimentations, the explosive rise of the Beatles, his growth as a songwriter, and onwards through Wings, and his solo catalogue.

He adds: "I hope that what I’ve written will show people something about my songs and my life which they haven’t seen before. I’ve tried to say something about how the music happens and what it means to me and I hope what it may mean to others too."

Paul Muldoon was intimately involved in the project, which seemingly took around five years to bring to gestation. In turn, he offers: "Based on conversations I had with Paul McCartney over a five year period, these commentaries are as close to an autobiography as we may ever come. His insights into his own artistic process confirm a notion at which we had but guessed — that Paul McCartney is a major literary figure who draws upon, and extends, the long tradition of poetry in English."

Check out a trailer below.

The LYRICS: 1956 To The Present will be released on November 2nd.

Photo Credit: Mary McCartney

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.