Paul McCartney is working on a new picture book called Hey Grandude! which will be published later in the year.

The Beatles icon had a busy 2018, releasing new album 'Egypt Station' and completing an international tour.

The New Year promises some exciting new projects, including a brand new picture book aimed at children.

Titled Hey Grandude! the book draws on Sir Paul's own experiences as a grand-father, and it's illustrated by Kathryn Durst.

Paul McCartney said: “I’m excited to share the cover of my new children’s book Hey Grandude! which will be out later this year. I’ve worked on this with a great illustrator called Kathryn Durst and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

Kathryn Durst added: “I am thrilled to be able to share the cover of Hey Grandude! It features the main character of the story - Grandude, and his four adorable grandchildren that he calls ‘chillers’. Working on this book with Sir Paul McCartney has been an amazing experience and I can’t wait for its publication in September. I had so much fun working on the illustrations for the book, and I hope others will have just as much fun reading it!”

Pre-order Hey Grandude! HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.