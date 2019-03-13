Paul McCartney Contributes To Henry McCullough Tribute Single

Paul McCartney has contributed to a new Henry McCullough tribute single.

The highly experienced Irish musician passed away in 2016, following a lengthy career that included a vital contribution to Wings.

A tribute single has been arranged to salute his memory, and it features an all-star cast of musicians.

Co-written by Henry himself alongside Don Mescall, 'Live Long Rock 'n' Roll' was pieced together by a cast that includes Procal Harum's Gary Brooker, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, legendary guitarist Albert Lee, and more.

Given his Wings association, the team working on the single reached out to Paul McCartney for a bass line - and he happily obliged.

Don Mescall told Hot Press magazine : "Everyone told me I was crazy and I'd never get him. But a week or two later, word got back to me from Macca that he loved the song and he really wanted to play on it."

"There are still sometimes when I'm on my own in the studio when I'll listen to Paul McCartney's bass on the track and think, 'If anyone brought magic to this track - it was Sir Paul McCartney.' I have to hand it to him. This wasn't a rushed job. He put heart and soul into the bass line on the track. It's absolutely incredible."

'Live Long Rock 'n' Roll' will be released on August 16th.

