Paul McCartney Announces 'Wild Life' / 'Red Rose Speedway' Re-Issues

Paul McCartney has announced lavish new re-issues of 'Wild Life' and 'Red Rose Speedway'.

The songwriter's Grammy award-winning Archive Collection is set to gain two new chapters, following swiftly on from internationally successful new album 'Egypt Station'.

1971's 'Wild Life' and 1973's 'Red Rose Speedway' established Paul McCartney and Wings across Europe and North America, and remain fan favourites from his catalogue.

Gaining fresh re-issues, these releases will be complimented by an 11-disc Paul McCartney and Wings 1971-73 numbered limited edition super deluxe compilation.

First up: here's an alternate take on classic Macca moment 'Live And Let Die'...

'Wild Life' and 'Red Rose Speedway' will be re-issued on December 7th.

