Paul Heaton Is Buying Everyone A Pint For His 60th Birthday

Paul Heaton is buying everyone a pint for his birthday.

One of the country's greatest songwriters, the musician has scored countless hits, whether that's with the Housemartins, the Beautiful South, or his own ongoing solo projects.

Renowned as one of Music's Nice Guys, Paul Heaton wanted to tour across the country to celebrate his 60th birthday (May 9th).

Sadly, it wasn't to be, so he's gone one better. In a bold move, he's put money behind the bar in 60 different pubs across the country, to be used by guests or regulars.

It's genuinely nationwide, too, moving from the Irish border to Cornwall, from Scotland to the Welsh hills.

It's all happening right now, so if you'd like to toast Paul Heaton - at his own expense, no less - find the full list below.

Here’s a list of all 60 pubs taking part in Paul’s birthday tomorrow (Monday). Thanks to all the pubs and to everyone who visits them. It would be great to see photos of you all enjoying your free drinks and celebrations at each pub throughout the day! https://t.co/QNONRGr8Tp pic.twitter.com/xPzE5W4xiN — Paul Heaton (@PaulHeatonSolo) May 8, 2022

