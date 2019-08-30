Paul Epworth Surges Through The Cosmos With 'Voyager'

Paul Epworth's North London base is already the stuff of legend.

The Church has been home to some fantastic releases, with the producer seemingly able to unleash extra creativity from anyone who walks through the door.

Returning to solo duties for a brand new release, it's clear that the building has also had an inspirational impact on his own work.

Soaking up the house and disco influences that run so prevalently in his work, Paul Epworth repeatedly played a stream of sci-fi cinema classics on a loop while he recorded.

Indulging some childhood fantasies, the result is an extraordinary eight minute epic, a journey through the aural cosmos that touches on the infinite.

There's a real dancefloor edge, while the producer also teases out each exacting element of sound.

He comments: “I was looking to find a hypnotic and slow-moving ambience that I imagine the journey into the cosmos would feel like, with a few surprises along the way.”

Tune in now.