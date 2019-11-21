Patti Smith Pens A Poem For Greta Thunberg's Birthday

Patti Smith has penned a poem for Greta Thunberg's birthday.

The Swedish climate change activist turned 17 on January 3rd, and celebrated by resuming her strike outside the Swedish parliament.

Patti Smith was struck by her dedication, and shared a poem on Instagram praising the teen's resolve.

She wrote: "This is Greta Thunberg, turning seventeen today, asking for no accolade, no gifts, save we not be neutral..."

Check out the poem in full below.

