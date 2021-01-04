Patti Smith Joins Substack, Promises Newsletter, Essays, Photography

Patti Smith has joined Substack, and is promising subscribers a raft of new material.

The poet, artist, and songwriter has launched her area on the subscription-based service, with fans able to sign up for exclusive material.

It will begin with a Substack only newslette r, one that will feature original photos, essays penned by Patti Smith , and more.

Alongside this, there will be an option to gain access to The Melting - a serial project that the American artist wrote over the past 12 months.

Rooted in her quarantine experiences, she describes it as a "journal" of her "private pandemic".

Launching the venture through Instagram, Patti Smith says:

“Through Substack I plan to form an inter-connective body of work for a responsive community. Each week I will post my weekly ruminations, shards of poetry, music, and musings on whatever subject finds its way from thought to pen, news of the mind, pieces of this world, free to all.”

You can sign up HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.