Patti Smith Confirms One Off Streamed Performance

Patti Smith has confirmed plans for a one off streamed performance.

The music legend will link with acclaimed cinematographer Matthew Schroeder for the show, her only staged event in 2020.

The focus will be on new memoir Year Of The Monkey, as well as a performance of songs from her catalogue.

Taking place at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, she will be joined by longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan.

Set to roll out on September 5th, the stream kicks off at 7pm. Tickets can be found HERE.

Southwalk Collective and Patti Smith will release new album 'Peradam' on September 4th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.