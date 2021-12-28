Patti Smith Awarded Key To New York

Patti Smith was given the key to New York City by outgoing Mayor Bill De Blasio at a press conference on Monday (December 27th).

The punk-poet has long called New York home, with much of her work being inspired by life in the city.

In a special press conference, Bill De Blasio saluted her work, awarding the key to the city to Patti Smith, and long-time collaborator Lenny Kaye.

Speaking at the ceremony, De Blasio said: "She has done so much to light the way, and she has done it here in New York City..."

It's a big week for both Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye - it's Kaye's 75th birthday today (December 28th), while Patti Smith's own 75th birthday follows on Thursday.

Receiving the honour, Patti said: "I wish I could give New York City the key to me."

"I know that we don't work to gather accolades," she continued, "but I'm the kind of person that if I get one, I really love it."