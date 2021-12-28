Patti Smith Awarded Key To New York

Patti Smith was given the key to New York City by outgoing Mayor Bill De Blasio at a press conference on Monday (December 27th).
The punk-poet has long called New York home, with much of her work being inspired by life in the city.
In a special press conference, Bill De Blasio saluted her work, awarding the key to the city to Patti Smith, and long-time collaborator Lenny Kaye.
Speaking at the ceremony, De Blasio said: "She has done so much to light the way, and she has done it here in New York City..."
It's a big week for both Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye - it's Kaye's 75th birthday today (December 28th), while Patti Smith's own 75th birthday follows on Thursday.
Receiving the honour, Patti said: "I wish I could give New York City the key to me."
"I know that we don't work to gather accolades," she continued, "but I'm the kind of person that if I get one, I really love it."
“I wish I could give New York City the key to me.”— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 27, 2021
– Music legend Patti Smith after receiving the Key to the City from @NYCMayor. https://t.co/G78ZPaxz5k pic.twitter.com/TcnyoS03sJ