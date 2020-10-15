Patti Smith Appears On Marc Maron's WTF Podcast

Patti Smith has made a sparkling appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast.

The paperback edition of her 2019 book Year Of The Monkey is out now, so the legendary punk poet completed a chat on the podcast.

The free-flowing conversation with Marc Maron touches on a number of fascinating issues, including her friendship with fellow Chelsea Hotel resident William S. Burroughs.

Also on a Beat generation tip, Patti reveals Allen Ginsberg once tried to chat her up, explaining that she was "a very pretty boy".

As always with Patti Smith, it makes for a superb listen. Online now, the podcast follows her award of the 2020 PEN Literary Service Award, given annually to an author who writes about “the human condition.”

Check out Patti Smith on the WTF podcast below.

