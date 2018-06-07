Patrick Watson Shares Beautiful 'Melody Noir' Video

Patrick Watson has shared the beautiful video for his new song 'Melody Noir'.

The acclaimed songwriter is currently packing his things for a full tour, returning to Europe for a series of live shows.

New single 'Melody Noir' is online now, with Patrick commenting: "This song was inspired by an incredible singer from Venezuela, Simon Diaz. I was so inspired by his music I had to write a tune. It’s a love song dedicated to the hole inside of you."

The visuals were shot in Montreal, and beautifully expand on the lush songwriting. He continues:

"I wanted to make a sensual but surreal dance video, where the main character slowly gets eaten by a void, embodied by the other dancers. The dancers are a wonderful Colombian dance troupe who bring a mix of classical and modern elements to the piece. I hope you enjoy."

Tune in now.

Catch Patrick Watson at Hackney Arts Centre, London on December 10th.

