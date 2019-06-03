Patawawa's 'Every Night' Is A Disco-Flavoured Earworm

DIY disco crooners Patawawa have this infectious optimism to their songwriting.

The group are currently putting the finishing touches on their new EP, while also arranging a pair of UK festival shows.

Playing Live At Leeds and The Great Escape, the band have bring their joyous sound to a venue near you, with the EP dropping shortly afterwards.

Fresh from those recording sessions in Paris comes 'Every Night', a blast of wonky disco fun that wears its raw honesty as a badge of honour.

Managing to somehow complete the song as their studio time ran out, 'Every Night' has that feeling of urgency that can only come when you're racing the clock.

Patawawa comment: "This was the last track we wrote on the final day that we were recording our EP in Paris last year. We didn't actually think we would be able to get a fourth track done as we were running out of time but fortunately for us it just came really quickly and those tunes are always the best! We're super happy with how it's turned out and hope everyone likes it as much as we do!!"

Tune in now.

Catch Patawawa at the following shows:

May

4 Leeds Live at Leeds Festival 2019

11 Brighton The Dive Bar, The Great Escape 2019

