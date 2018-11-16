Patawawa Share Crisp New Single 'WIRES'

Nu disco threesome Patawawa are ready to share new single 'WIRES'.

It's been quite a 12 month spell for the trio, who recently packed out London sweatpit Old Blue Last for a special showcase.

Immediately travelling through to Paris for a week of recording sessions, with their new EP set to drop in the first weeks of 2019.

New single 'WIRES' is incoming on Boogie Angst, it's an addictive, slinky synth-driven groover, all smooth edges and chrome-finish.

A classic pop song in every sense, Patawawa subvert this with subtle touches, referencing the past to find a path to a silver-plated future.

It's an addictive digital ear-worm, and we're delighted to have first play - tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.