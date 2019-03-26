Partner's New Song Is A French Language Power Ballad

Partner have shared their first ever French language song.

The Canadian group decided to explore the French language, and specifically within a power ballad context.

'Les ailes d'un ange' is a collaboration in the style of Elton John and Bernie Taupin, utilising a poem by Cedric Sims.

It also finds the pair showcasing their fondness for the collected works of Celine Dion, a bold, exuberant, completely tongue-in-cheek construction.

Partner explain...

"This song is about going down to 'hell' to face your greatest fears. The song explores how, by having the courage to face your fears head on, you find you possess a strength you never knew. In order to craft this song, we had to face our greatest fears as artists. So form imitates content."

"Facing our fears is never easy, but there is life on the other side of fear. It’s so important to remind ourselves of this. We hope our listeners can be reminded of this fundamental truth and enjoy the ride!"

Tune in now.

