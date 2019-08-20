Partner Slay Hard With This Neat Rush Cover

Canadian group Partner slay hard with this neat new cover of the Rush classic 'Limelight'.

The band's sterling debut album rightly won acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic, sparking some fantastic live shows.

Hitching up their tour van for another European run, Partner will hit the UK in September before closing the dates at Hamburg's Reeperbahn festival.

Before this, the band have rocketed through the 1981 Rush classic 'Limelight' as part of the Polaris Heritage Prize sessions.

Shot alongside SiriusXM, it's a brilliant, no-holds-barred, gleefully un-ironic salute to an oft misrepresented band.

Partner explain...

"We watched a documentary about RUSH and we fell in love with the band. They seem like such nice guys. It caused us to hear the music in a new way, with a much deeper appreciation."

"By doing the cover, we hoped to pay tribute to our newfound appreciation and to expand our horizons as musicians by learning these unique and complex arrangements."

Tune in now.

Catch Partner at the following shows:

September

3 Oxford Jericho Tavern

4 Ramsgate Music Hall

5 London Shacklewell Arms

6 Manchester YES

7 Brighton The Green Door Store