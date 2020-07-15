Partner Blast Back With New Album 'Never Give Up'

Canadian shredders Partner are back with a new album.

The duo's excellent debut 'In Search Of Lost Time' matched phenomenal riffs against tightly wound songwriting, which delivered truths from a queer perspective.

An excellent live act - Clash caught an all-too-rare UK show at The Great Escape - Partner are back with something new.

New album 'Never Give Up' is out on November 20th, and it's led by a double blast of fresh material.

Out now, new singles 'Hello And Welcome' and 'Rock Is My Rock' up the ante yet again, with Partner finding fresh creative space to operate in.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.