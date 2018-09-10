Participant Shares Beautiful Folk Hymn 'Coast'

Participant is a vehicle for Dublin's Stephen Tiernan, a songwriter of great power and scope.

Breaking cover with a host of Irish shows next month, he's also - in just a few days, as a matter of fact - set to travel to London for a pair of live performances.

New single 'Coast' will soundtrack his voyage, a nuanced yet pared back return, acoustic in its approach and folk-driven in its style.

Blessed with a gentle poetry, it's a sparse but emphatic offering, with Participant finding a way to "rationalise feelings of fear and doubt".

He comments: "When I was writing 'Coast' I was attempting to rationalise feelings of fear and doubt and capture the inner voice during these moments. Those few long seconds before you realise everything is actually OK, you can relax."

Tune in now.

Catch Participant at the following shows:

October

13 London Lion & Coffee Records Cassette Store Day

14 London Bark Presents at The Gladstone Arms

November

15 Dublin BelloBar

16 Kilkenny Brewery Corner

22 Limerick The Record Room

23 Cork The Roundy

