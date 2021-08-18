Parquet Courts Announce New Album 'Sympathy For Life'

Parquet Courts will release new album 'Sympathy For Life' on October 22nd.

The band's 2018 album 'Wide Awake!' was a superb release, one that seemed to open up fresh spaces for the New York project.

Building on the rhythmic engine of its forebear, 'Sympathy For Life' was hewn down from lengthy jams, with the emphasis on dancing.

"'Wide Awake!' was a record you could put on at a party," says co-frontman Austin Brown. "'Sympathy For Life' is influenced by the party itself."

Produced alongside Rodaidh McDonald, 'Sympathy For Life' is rooted in club culture, and the experience of being amongst dancing bodies.

Austin continues: "Each of us, in our personal lives, has been going to more dance parties. Or rather, we were pre-pandemic, which is when this record was made."

'Walking At A Downtown Pace' opens the record and - appropriately - it's the first to emerge from the project.

There's a baggy heft to the percussion, while the post-punk roots of Parquet Courts also peer through, both in the guitar lines and the sense of exploration.

'Sympathy For Life' will be released on October 22nd

Tracklisting:

Walking At A Downtown

Pace

Black Widow Spider

Marathon of Anger

Just Shadows

Plant Life

Application Apparatus

Homo Sapien

Sympathy For Life

Zoom Out

Trullo

Pulcinella

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

