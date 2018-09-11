Park Hotel's 'Nothing To Lose' Is A Potent Return

Park Hotel met by chance, but everything since then has been painstakingly considered.

Astute pop with a funky streak, their disco-fied songwriting matches joyous abandon to just the slightest touch of ennui.

New EP 'Nothing To Lose' lands on January 30th, with the pair set to headline London's Lexington venue on February 28th.

The title song is a glittering mirror ball of a track, a dazzling, infectious piece of music that feels remarkably assured for such a young project.

The full video is online now, and it's an eye-catching affair - get tuned in below...

