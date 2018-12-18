Park Hotel's 'Make It Happen' Is An Explosive Pop Banger

Barcelona-meets-London pairing Park Hotel have shared their explosive new pop statement 'Make It Happen'.

The band's debut EP lands this month, with the pair set to play London's Lexington venue on January 30th.

'Make It Happen' is the starting pistol for a breakout year, with Park Hotel fusing Chic's disco glamour with a 2k19 pop approach.

Effortlessly contagious, those chanted lyrics - "You are more than just a man!" - are wonderfully, infectiously camp.

A storming return, it's the sound of Park Hotel raising the bar once more.

Tune in now.

