Parisian Rapper KHOUBA Returns With 'Hallelujah'

KHOUBA returns with new single 'Hallelujah'.

The Parisian rapper showcases another side to the French city, one in which immigrant communities nestle side by side.

As a result, his sound is a mixture of many different aspects, soaking up afro-bashment, trap, and more.

New single 'Hallelujah' is out now, and it finds KHOUBA upping the ante once more.

A punchy, super-addictive track, the rapper rolls with the punches, a blast of non-stop energy.

He comments...

"It's an introspective but also motivational track. It shows my hunger and motivation to make it in the Rap Game. It also shows my skills as I was able to hop on the Drill Genre and add my touch to it."

