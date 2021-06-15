Parcels Soar Back Into View With 'Free'

Australian alt-pop group Parcels return with new single 'Free'.

The band's 2018 debut album boasted production work from a little known duo called Daft Punk, who have since sadly called it a day.

Parcels remain active, however, and spent lockdown focussing on new ideas and fresh material.

New single 'Free' is out now, with Jules Crommelin somehow guiding the band's separate parts through the writing process.

A frisky, summer jam with a refreshing chorus, Parcels lean in on their electronic production while maintaining real pop instincts.

Parcels comment...

“Jules wrote this song one morning when we were in lockdown, split up across separate sides of the globe. While the lyrics appeared to grapple with complications in his long-distance relationships, it couldn’t help but feel like a letter to the rest of the band at the same time. To express oneself openly and truly without fear is a freedom many of us don’t even realize we’re without. Recognising it is an uplifting moment because then we can start to work on it. In Jules’ case, this manifested in ‘Free’ - a hopeful call across the world for vulnerability and realness from a sunny garden in Mullumbimby.”

They add: “We recorded it live together in the upstairs living room of La Frette studios with a percussionist named Pedro on congas. His playing brought an energy to the first take of the day that lit up the room and the groove sat nicer than it ever had before. We tracked all day but nothing topped the magic in that first moment. In the end that take became the song.”

Directed by Carmen Crommelin, sister of band member Jules Crommelin, you can watch the video for 'Free' below.

Photo Credit: Mia Rankin

