Paramore's Hayley Williams Teases Solo Material

Paramore singer Hayley Williams has begun teasing new solo material.

The band are taking time out, with Hayley Williams confirming her intention to focus on a solo project.

She revealed last year: "It's a really special project and you'll get a taste of it in January."

Now Hayley has shared a short preview, with some ominous, brooding music matched to scattered visuals.

The date January 21st flashes on screen, and it seems to tie in with Hayley Williams' previous statements.

