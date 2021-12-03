Papa Roach's Greatest Hits Are Trapped Due To Brexit

Physical copies of Papa Roach's new Greatest Hits compilation are trapped due to Brexit.

With most pressing plants situated on the continent, supply lines have become stretched due to an increasingly challenging trading environment.

The pandemic is keeping transport slow, while Brexit red tape has caused issues at ports on both sides of the channel.

Nu metal evergreens Papa Roach are the latest to suffer, with the band forced to plead to Priti Patel for help.

Will she respond? We're not so sure.

Of course, we're finding bit of prickish amusement here, but it should be pointed out that people's jobs often depend on product being able to reach shops - whether you're working the till, a member of a distribution team, or working direct at a label, these are trying times.

As a recap, here's five ways we predicted Brexit would impact on the music industry.

